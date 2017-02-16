Trump to hold campaign-style rally in Melbourne, Fla.

Feb. 16 (UPI) — President Donald Trump will visit Florida for a third consecutive weekend, holding a rally Saturday afternoon at the airport in Melbourne before heading to his private golf club.

The White House said Trump will be stopping in Melbourne, near Orlando, Friday afternoon on his way his private Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach.

In comments Thursday morning Trump said Saturday’s rally, which a spokesman said is being paid for by Trump’s personal campaign fund and not taxpayer dollars, was closed after all the free tickets were claimed.

“On Saturday, I think it’s going to be around 4 o’clock and I hear the tickets, you can’t get ’em. That’s OK. That’s better than if you have too many, right? So it’s gonna be great, I look forward to that,” Trump said, according to a pool report of his meeting with members of Congress.

Tickets, though, were still available through Trump’s campaign website as of Thursday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, according to Trump’s website. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Trump has spent the previous two weekends at Mar-a-Lago and is expected to do the same this weekend. On Saturday, he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago, where the two dined and played golf.

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee called for information about security at the club after it appeared he and Abe discussed a national security incident in real time in front of other diners at Mar-a-Lago. Photos and video of the two world leaders appearing to discuss a North Korean missile test that happened while they were eating dinner surfaced on social media.