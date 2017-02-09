Feb. 9 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed three executive orders related to criminal justice shortly after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as Attorney General.

“I’m signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America,” Trump said during the swearing-in ceremony.

The White House did not yet provide the text of the executive orders but Trump said one would “break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth.”

Another order will create a task force with the goal of reducing violent crimes, while the third instructs Sessions’ Department of Justice to find ways to stop violence against law enforcement officers.

“We have a crime problem,” Sessions said. “I wish the rise that we’re seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or blip,” he continued, calling it a “dangerous permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk.”