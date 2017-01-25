Trump officials reviewing EPA website, may not scrub all climate data

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Climate change information may not be removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, Trump administration officials said on Wednesday, countering reports that the information would be scrubbed from the sites of that agency and potentially others during the coming weeks.

Officials in charge of Trump’s transition at the EPA said Wednesday that a review of all “editorial” content on the agency’s website but that no blanket decisions had been made about removing all references to climate change.

“We’re looking at scrubbing it up a bit, putting a little freshener on it, and getting it back up to the public,” Doug Ericksen, a spokesperson for the team transitioning the EPA for Trump’s administration, told The Hill. “We’re taking a look at everything on there,” he said.

Concerns were raised Tuesday about a total blackout on communication through public channels such as websites and Twitter and with the media at the EPA, in addition to the departments of Commerce, Interior and Agriculture.

While references to climate change have already been removed from the White House website, officials Erickson said there has been no blanket determination about information on the EPA website.

The agency is going “case by case” through scientists work and other information available from the EPA to make sure “that the voice coming from the EPA is one that’s going to reflect the new administration,” Erickson told NPR.

Scientists’ work is also undergoing review before it is permitted to be published in academic journals or discussed publicly for the same reason, Erickson said, but added that the review process being used right now may not become permanent.

The EPA, like the departments of the Interior and Agriculture, was instructed to stop tweeting, publishing press releases and talking to the news media, which Erickson said was not uncommon during presidential transitions.

Early reporting cited anger from the White House over tweets and statements about the size of the crowd at the inauguration and climate change led to instruction from the White House itself, which White House spokesman Sean Spicer said was untrue.

“There’s nothing that has come from the White House. Absolutely not,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during his briefing. “There are a couple of these agencies that have had problems adhering to their own policies. They haven’t been directed by us to do anything.”

The EPA is altering its public relations strategy, but expects to resume normal operations soon, while the Department of the Interior stopped tweeting after the Inauguration but has since resumed.