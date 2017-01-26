Trump nominates businessman Philip Bilden as Navy Secretary

Jan. 26 (UPI) — President Donald Trump nominated Philip Bilden as Secretary of the Navy, the White House announced.

Bilden served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an intelligence officer at Strategic Military Intelligence Detachments in support of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He later co-founded HarbourVest Partners, an international private equity firm, from which he retired in 2016 after 25 years. He is a graduate of Georgetown University and Harvard University Law School.

“Our number of ships is at the lowest point that it has been in decades. Philip Bilden is the right choice to help us expand and modernize our fleet, including surface ships, submarines and aircraft, and ensure America’s naval supremacy for decades to come,” Trump said in a statement released Wednesday.

Bilden is the last of the three service secretaries to be nominated. On Monday, he nominated Heather Wilson, former Congresswoman from New Mexico, as Air Force Secretary. In December, he announced Vincent Viola as his choice for Army Secretary.

The nominations of Wilson and Bilden still require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.