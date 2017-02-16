Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

Feb. 16 (UPI) — President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated as his new secretary of labor Alexander Acosta, who served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under former President George W. Bush.

“The nominee for secretary of the Department of Labor will be Mr. Alex Acosta. He has a law degree from Harvard law student, was a great student, former clerk for justice Samuel Alito and he has had a tremendous career,” Trump said in the White House. “He’s going to be — I think he’ll be a tremendous secretary of labor.”

Acosta, if confirmed, would be the first Hispanic to join Trump’s Cabinet. Trump’s decision comes a day after fast food executive Andrew F. Puzder withdrew his candidacy from the position.

Acosta previously served as U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Florida and is the dean of the Florida International University College of Law. He has been confirmed by the Senate for three prior positions.