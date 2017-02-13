Trump 'evaluating' situation with NSC chief Flynn, White House says

Feb. 13 (UPI) — National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s future in President Donald Trump‘s administration looked unclear late Monday — over the possibility he may have had improper communications with Russia’s ambassador to the United States and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about it.

Flynn, who serves as the top White House national security aide to the president, is now facing hefty criticism for a phone call he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak in December, during which he may have spoke about economic sanctions against Moscow by the administration of then-outgoing President Barack Obama.

Officials and experts say such a disclosure with an adversary of the United States is a remarkable breach of security protocol and highly inappropriate, particularly since Flynn was still a civilian at the time.

The conversation, which was recorded by U.S. wiretap, is now being investigated by counterintelligence officials and the FBI.

“The president is evaluating the situation,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. “He’s speaking to Vice President Pence relative to the conversation the vice president had with General Flynn and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is: our national security.”

Earlier, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC that Flynn still had the “full confidence” of the president.

CNN reported late Monday that an administration source said the situation with Flynn is “fluid.”

Trump’s administration previously denied Flynn had discussed sanctions with Kislyak. Last month, Spicer said Flynn sent Kislyak holiday greetings on Christmas Day — and on Dec. 28, as word of Obama’s pending sanctions spread, the ambassador asked for a phone call with Flynn.

Last week, the national security adviser denied discussing sanctions with Kislyak, but Flynn’s spokesman said a day later that Flynn was actually not sure whether sanctions were discussed.

Flynn is believed to have told the vice president that neither sanctions nor policy matters were discussed, The New York Times reported.