Three magnitude-5.5+ earthquakes strike Nevada near California border

HAWTHORNE, Nev., Dec. 28 (UPI) — The U.S. Geological Survey said three earthquakes measuring magnitudes of at least 5.5 struck southwest Nevada near its border with California on Wednesday.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred 18 miles west-southwest of Hawthorne, Nev., at about 12:18 a.m. at a depth of about 5 miles. That earthquake was followed by another 5.7-magnitude quake four minutes later in the same area but at a depth of 7 miles.

A 5.5-magnitude quake struck 5 miles southwest of Hawthorne at 1:13 a.m. at a depth of about 5 miles. Nevada’s Emergency Management agency did not report injuries or damage.

The USGS said there have been more than a dozen aftershocks measuring in magnitudes of at least 2.5 within the region of southwest Nevada, near California.