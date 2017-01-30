Supreme Court nomination to be revealed Tuesday, Trump announces

Jan. 30 (UPI) — A nomination for the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court will come Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Trump said Friday that one of his top factors in filling the current Supreme Court vacancy is “who’s going to get approved.” The comment suggests the nominee will not be 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Bill Pryor, a finalist whose chances are widely seen as declining, CNN said. The three final candidates are believed to be Pryor; 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch, and Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

The nomination is for a successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia.