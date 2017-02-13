Feb. 13 (UPI) — The son of disgraced former Penn State University football coach Jerry Sandusky has been arrested and charged with child sexual solicitation and child porn charges, authorities said Monday.

Jeffrey Sandusky was arrested and charged Monday with several counts, including solicitation of statutory sexual assault, solicitation of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, and solicitation of child pornography.

Sandusky, 41, is one of Jerry Sandusky’s six adopted children.

Authorities said their investigation began in November when the father of a teenage daughter told them she had received an inappropriate text message from Jeffrey Sandusky. The two had communicated for months, court documents say.

Court documents say police also spoke with another victim who received communications from Sandusky.

Sandusky’s father, an assistant football coach at Penn State between 1969 and 1999, was tried and convicted on nearly 50 child sexual assault charges in 2012 and sentenced to between 30 and 60 years in prison.