Snowstorm, up to one foot of snow, to hit East Coast

Feb. 8 (UPI) — A winter storm will cover the Northeast with up to a foot of snow and snarl traffic starting Wednesday night, meteorologists forecast.

The National Weather Service reports “a significant snowstorm is appearing more likely from later tonight into Thursday across portions of the mid-Atlantic into parts of New England.” More than 40 million people will be under a winter storm watch, and 12 million will be under winter weather advisories.

The weather in the region will change quickly from unseasonably warm to cold.

“It looks like the cold air will come in fast enough and the storm will strengthen enough to produce a swath of heavy, wet and accumulating snow from the mountains of northern Virginia and West Virginia to much of New England,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Doll.

Snow will start falling in Boston and Hartford, Conn., around mid morning Thursday and intensify in the afternoon to accumulate to around a foot, meteorologist Dave Hennen said. In New York and Philadelphia, the snow will hit Thursday morning, with 30 mph winds causing some whiteouts, Hennen said. Six inches to a foot will fall in New York, and 5 to 10 inches in Philadelphia.

Washington will get less than half an inch of snow Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The storm will affect the major interstates — I-68, I-70, I-76, I-78, I-80, I-81, I-83, I-84 and I-95 — and cause delays at airports.

“The wet, clinging nature of the snow will weigh down tree limbs and could lead to sporadic power outages,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Henry Margusity.