Snowden: Report of U.S. return as "gift" disprove Russian spy claims

Feb. 11 (UPI) — Whistleblower Edward Snowden said a report that Russia may send him back to the United States as a “gift” proves he did not act as a Russian spy.

Snowden shared a tweet following a report on Friday, saying Russia would not agree to send him back to the United States if he had cooperated with its government in gathering intel.

“Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel,” Snowden said. “No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they’re next.”

The report by NBC News stated a senior U.S. official has analyzed a series of highly sensitive intelligence reports detailing Russian deliberations and said Russia would deliver Snowden back to the United States to “curry favor” with President Donald Trump. A second source confirmed the intelligence to NBC and said it had been collected since Trump’s inauguration.

Snowden’s ACLU lawyer, Ben Wizner responded to the report and stated he was not aware of any such plans.

“Team Snowden has received no such signals and has no new reason for concern,” he said.

On Jan. 18 Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Snowden’s invitation to stay in Russia had been extended until 2020.

He was originally invited to stay in the country in 2013 when he fled the United States after leaking information regarding U.S. intelligence and surveillance operations while working as a contractor for the National Security Agency. His invitation was extended an additional three years in 2014.

Snowden had previously refuted he worked for the Russian government following a report by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Dec. 22 that stated he communicated with Russian intelligence agents while living under asylum in Moscow.

He has also said that being extradited to the United States would “obviously” be a threat to his life and liberty.