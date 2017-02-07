Feb. 7 (UPI) — Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium announced that “Granddad” — the Australian lungfish, or salamanderfish, first acquired 1933 — is dead.

Granddad was euthanized on Sunday due to a rapid decline in quality of life associated with old age, the aquarium said in a statement.

“Shedd Aquarium is saddened to announce the passing of one of its most iconic and beloved animal residents and longest-lived of any fish in a zoological setting in the world,” the aquarium said. “Granddad was one of two lungfishes acquired from the Taronga Zoo and Aquarium in Sydney, Australia during Shedd’s 1933 Pacific collecting expedition.”

Fossil data shows lungfish, or Neoceratodus forsteri, have existed for more than 380 million years and have not changed significantly in over 100 million years. They are a protected species in Australia estimated to live up to 100 years.

“Granddad began to show signs of declining health last week when he had little interest in his diet. After he stopped eating and signs of organ failure were apparent under physical examination, the Animal Health team made the humane decision to euthanize the animal,” Shedd Aquarium said.

Shedd Aquarium will disclose the report of Granddad’s full necropsy, or animal autopsy, at a later date.

Aquarium staff said 104 million people saw Granddad in his many decades of residency in Chicago.

“Granddad lived a pretty relaxed life, enjoyed interactions with us, including gentle pats along his back, and loved to eat his leafy greens. But, worms were definitely his favorite and he would become quite animated on what became Earthworm Wednesdays, when they were dropped into his habitat – animated for a very slow-moving fish,” Michelle Sattler, a collections manager at the aquarium who took care of Granddad for more than 30 years, said. “We loved him. And he will be sorely missed.”