Severe weather hits U.S. Gulf Coast; tornado reported in Louisiana

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Severe thunderstorms featuring tornadoes and large hail moved across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, causing damage in parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans.

A twister was reported Tuesday morning in the town of Killian, La., forecasters said, and another about 35 miles away in Madisonville.

Strong winds from the storm inflicted damage in New Orleans, prompting an emergency response. Some residents posted photos online that showed some of the structural damage, including overturned vehicles.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported a tornado touched down in the east part of the city — a strike confirmed by radar by the National Weather Service.

Officials said at least one person was injured and multiple structures were damaged when a twister touched down in Donaldsonville.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Weather Channel also reported quarter-sized hail near Little Rock, Ark., and 60-plus mph winds in Tennessee.

