Senate Democrats pulled all-nighter on floor to derail Betsy DeVos vote

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Senate Democrats held a marathon floor session through the night that continues Tuesday morning with hopes it will foil the nomination of Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump‘s education secretary.

Though the upper chamber is set to vote on DeVos’ candidacy on Tuesday at noon, Democrats are doing everything they can to prevent DeVos’ confirmation. Democrats hope to persuade one or two Republicans to vote against her nomination.

DeVos will likely be confirmed by a single vote. If the vote ties, Vice President Mike Pence will break the tie.

“I’m opposing the nomination because of the track record, the track record of much of what she has advocated for hasn’t worked, number one. Number two, when when was challenged on it … she inflated the rates” in those related programs, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday morning. “Ms. DeVos just doesn’t have the qualifications that 50 million plus students in the United States demand.”

Only a simple majority is now required to bring floor debate to a close and hold a vote in the full Senate. Prior to November 2013, 60 votes in the Senate were required to end a filibuster of Cabinet nominees and hold a vote.

Republicans control the Senate with 52 members, compared to 48 Democrats and independents. GOP Sens. Susan Collins, R-Me., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., though, have said they plan to oppose DeVos — deadlocking the expected vote at 50-50.

If Democrats succeed in getting one or two Republicans to join them, they could gain the upper hand in defeating the billionaire school voucher proponent.

The aim of a marathon floor debate is to raise all the issues and concerns about DeVos, a major Republican donor from Michigan. Such in-depth discussion, Democrats hope, will persuade one or two Republicans to join their side.

Democrats said they will continue their debate non-stop until the vote. Trump on Tuesday once again voiced his support for DeVos.

“Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo. Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!” Trump tweeted.

DeVos has been one of Trump’s more contentious Cabinet choices. Last week, she won approval from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions by one vote. She was heavily questioned during her committee hearing about potential conflicts of interest between her government post and private education investments.

In particular, the panel showed concern about her desire to implement a private school voucher program — and whether that might lead to diminished funding for public schools. The Office of Government Ethics has identified more than 100 potential conflicts of interest concerning DeVos’ candidacy.

“The people have spoken. And they’ve spoken out against DeVos,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Saturday. “[The] Senate GOP needs to listen … DeVos is a billionaire who spent her career and fortune rigging the system.”

Democrats’ chances of pulling off the coup appear to be slim, however. Many of the Senate Republicans who are considered potential flips have stated in recent days that they plan to vote for DeVos.