Sean Spicer: Trump to sign executive order on voter fraud

Jan. 26 (UPI) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order regarding unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in November’s election, his spokesman said Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is expected to sign the order later Thursday, though the details were not yet available.

Trump has repeatedly said he believes between 3 million and 5 million people voted illegally in the election, though he has not presented any evidence. He tweeted earlier this week that he would launch a federal investigation.

Trump told a group of lawmakers earlier this week he believes voter fraud caused him to lose the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by some 3 million ballots.

“It will be a follow-up on the announcement yesterday of his commitment to better understand voter fraud, faulty registration, etc.,” Spicer said in a briefing with reporters aboard Air Force One for Trump’s trip to Philadelphia, where Republican lawmakers are holding a retreat.

Reporters challenged Spicer on what evidence Trump has seen of fraud.

“He continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence that people have presented to him,” Spicer said.

Other Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said they do not believe such evidence exists, and that there was not widespread voter fraud as Trump has claimed.

The announcement came a day after The New York Times reported Trump was deeply influenced on the issue after a story told to him by the German golfer Bernard Langer. According to the Times, Trump told a bipartisan group of lawmakers a story about Langer being denied the right to vote while other Latinos at a Florida polling station were permitted to fill out provisional ballots.

The White House and Langer have disputed the Times’ report. Langer denied speaking to Trump about the matter and a White House aide said the Times’ anecdote mischaracterized the meeting with lawmakers.