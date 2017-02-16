Feb. 16 (UPI) — The man accused of obtaining the weapons used in the San Bernardino, Calif., terrorist attack pleaded guilty to a lesser charge after striking a deal with federal prosecutors Thursday, court records show.

Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm. The crimes carry a combined maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. In exchange for the deal, prosecutors urged the judge to consider a more lenient sentence on Marquez, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Marquez was a close friend of Syed Rizwan Farook, who along with his wife, Tashfeen Malik, fatally shot 14 people and injured 22 more in an Islamic State-inspired attack on a government building in San Bernardino in 2015.

Prosecutors said Marquez, who is receiving treatment for an undisclosed psychiatric disorder, agreed to purchase the firearms used in the shooting for Farook. Investigators said there is no evidence Marquez knew what Farook may have been plotting when he agreed to buy the guns years earlier. The two men were neighbors, shared radicalized Muslim views and had discussed two other potential terrorist attacks, but never followed through on their plans, they said.

Marquez is the only individual to face prosecution for the 2015 attack. Farook and Malik were killed by police in a shootout hours after escaping the Inland Regional Center where the massacre took place.

Marquez is scheduled to face sentencing on Aug. 21.