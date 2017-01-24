Ryan invites Trump to address joint session of Congress

Jan 24, 2017    Posted by    11

Jan. 24 (UPI) — House Speaker Paul Ryan invited President Donald Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, Ryan announced Tuesday.

Ryan, R-Wis., made the offer during a news conference in Washington.

The nationally televised address would be an opportunity for Trump to present his agenda as president.

It would also serve as a sort of State of the Union address for Trump. Incoming presidents typically do not present a State of the Union address, although former President Barack Obama addressed Congress in February 2009 to explain his proposals to deal with the national economy.

