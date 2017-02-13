Rescuers search for missing boat with six on board in Bering Sea

Feb 13, 2017    Posted by    2

Feb. 13 (UPI) — Rescuers entered Day 3 of a search for a missing fishing boat with six people on board in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.

The 95-foot vessel Destination was traveling from Dutch Harbor to St. Paul Island in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain when its emergency beacon activated on Saturday morning. Later Saturday a Coast Guard rescue team found the beacon and several items from the ship amid a small oil sheen on the water about 2 miles northwest of St. George Island. The Coast Guard said it deployed planes, helicopters and the 378-foot cutter Morgenthau in the search.

“The reason for a response this large is usually because, when we reach the location the [distress beacon] is giving us, it’s with the vessel,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren Steenson said Saturday.

The ship is used to fish for crabs and salmon, said Dylan Hatfield, a fisherman who said his brother was aboard the missing ship.

“Whatever happened, it happened fast to not get a mayday [signal] out,” Hatfield said.

The U.S. Weather Service reported a freezing spray warning on Friday and Saturday in the area, common when heavy winds and below-freezing temperatures combine. The situation can lead to capsizing or extreme rolling and pitching of a ship.

