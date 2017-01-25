Protesters climb crane blocks from the White House

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Protesters in downtown Washington climbed a construction crane several blocks from the White House on Wednesday morning.

Aquina Brown, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department, said seven people climbed the crane.

Six people are visible standing on the horizontal arm of the crane, tethered to it. The protesters are representatives of environment activist group Greenpeace, and the group has objects hanging from the crane. Traffic has been shut down in the vicinity of Washington’s 15th and L Streets, site of the old Washington Post building, where protests have been taking place.

No arrests have been made.