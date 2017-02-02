Feb. 2 (UPI) — The hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del., ended on Thursday with the death of one longtime corrections officer, officials said.

Authorities stormed a prison building early Thursday after a standoff with inmates that lasted more than 18 hours. Inmates took control of a building at the prison complex at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, taking four Department of Correction employees hostage.

Two hostages were released prior to the raid. NPR reported officials found one hostage alert and responsive, while the other was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Delaware state officials identified the deceased officer as Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year Corrections Department veteran.

During the standoff, the inmates called local media outlets to voice anger about how they were being treated in the prison.

Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Robert Coupe previously said officials were willing to listen to the inmates’ grievances.

“If the inmates want to talk about conditions, privileges, those types of things, yes that dialogue can take place, but none of that starts until we have the safe return of our staff,” Coupe said.

On Thursday, Coupe said he could not reveal too many details about what occurred to news outlets but said some inmates sharpened instruments to be used as weapons.

“At this time, I’m not able to give you a motive for the attack,” Coupe said. “I’m not able to give you a description of the weapons.”