President Trump: What the new White House has done so far

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20 and immediately began taking action on a number of issues.

Here’s a rundown of the highlights so far:

(Most recent first)

January 25

Border security: Trump signed an executive action directing federal agencies to prepare for “immediate construction” of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border — a controversial project that was at the center of his presidential campaign.

Immigration enforcement: The president signed an executive order to strip federal grant money from so-called “sanctuary cities” — U.S. municipalities that protect undocumented immigrants from federal prosecution. Trump’s order also seeks to hire 10,000 additional immigration officers, build more detention centers and prioritize immigrants for deportation.

January 24

Oil pipelines: Trump signed executive orders that would make it possible to complete the Dakota Access and restart the process for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.

January 23

Abortion: Trump signed a presidential memorandum reviving a rule that prevents U.S. funds from going to certain health charities around the world that counsel on abortions. Known as the Mexico City policy, it was first instituted by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and has been on and off the books ever since.

Trans-Pacific Partnership: Trump signed a presidential memorandum withdrawing the United States from the trade deal with Asia. The pact has been criticized by people skeptical of its benefits and worried over its potential to kill U.S. jobs. Proponents of the deal worry that pulling out could harm relations with key allies in the region.

Federal workforce: Trump ordered a temporary hiring freeze for federal workers, except for the military and certain security positions.

January 20

Obamacare: Within hours of his inauguration, Trump took his first step toward appealing the Affordable Care Act, signing an executive order calling on government agencies to “ease the burden” of the policy.

Trump’s order asked federal agencies to “prepare to afford the states more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.”

Homeowners insurance: The new president also suspended a scheduled insurance rate cut for new homeowners, which had been set by Barack Obama‘s government. The cut would have reduced annual insurance premiums for new Federal Housing Administration loans by 25 basis points — from 0.85 to 0.60.

Federal regulations: Trump also ordered a freeze on all new federal regulations that had not been finalized.