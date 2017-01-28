President Donald Trump speaks with Merkel, other world leaders

Jan. 28 (UPI) — U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, two of several world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin who he was scheduled to speak with on Saturday.

The call with Merkel came a day after Trump signed an executive order subjecting Muslim refugees to “intense scrutiny” and cutting in half the number the United States will accept in a given year. While Trump move to crack down on refugees, Merkel’s government continued this week to urge Germans to welcome them.

Germany has accepted more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria and Iraq, since 2015.

In his conversation with Abe, Trump reaffirmed his desire to negotiate a bilateral free trade agreement after officially scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal negotiated by the Obama administration that included the United States, Japan and 10 other Pacific Rim nations. Abe, who was an enthusiastic supporter of the TPP, signaled he would be willing to deal directly with the United States to put a trade deal in place.

Trump also offered the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to Japan’s security, the White House said in a statement. During the campaign, Trump suggested Japan and other Asian nations that rely on the United States for security should be paying more for the help, or risk the U.S. military leaving the region.

Abe also committed to visiting Washington on Feb. 10.

Trump was also scheduled to speak with Putin, in a phone call sure to be closely watched by both governments. U.S. intelligence officials have concluded Russia interfered in the presidential election to help tip the race to Trump, a claim both Trump and the Russians have denied. The two men are set to discuss sanctions the United States put in place under President Barack Obama as punishment for Russia’s annexation of Crimea and intrusion into Ukraine. Trump has said he would consider lifting the sanctions if Russia agreed to cooperate with other international affairs.

Trump was also scheduled to speak with French President Francois Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday. He hosted British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House on Friday, making her the first world leader to visit the White House since Trump took office.