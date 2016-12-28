CLEVELAND, Dec. 28 (UPI) — The Diocese of Cleveland announced that Pope Francis has accepted Bishop Richard Lennon’s request for early retirement due to “health challenges.”

The mandatory retirement age for U.S. bishops is 75, but Lennon is retiring at 69. Daniel Edward Thomas, bishop of the Diocese of Toledo, Ohio, will perform Lennon’s duties until the Pope makes a permanent appointment.

“Holy Father, Pope Francis, has granted Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon early retirement status, accepting his resignation from the pastoral governance of the diocese,” the Diocese of Cleveland said in a statement. “Bishop Lennon made the request for early retirement in a letter to Pope Francis in late November citing his ongoing health challenges as the reason for his decision to retire.”

Lennon was hospitalized in February for chest pains and underwent an emergency heart procedure. Lennon was installed in 2006 as the Cleveland diocese’s 10th bishop.

The Diocese of Cleveland includes eight counties in which there are about 700,000 Catholics.