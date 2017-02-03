Feb. 3 (UPI) — Americans are nearly evenly split on the question of whether the media has been too rough or not tough enough on President Donald Trump.

Gallup found 28 percent of Americans said the media had not been tough enough on Trump, while 36 percent said reporters had been too rough.

Thirty-one percent of Americans said the media had been about right in their treatment of the new president.

Nearly three in four Republicans said the media had been too rough on Trump. Half of Democrats said the media had not been tough enough, while 40 percent said the media had been about right. Just 9 percent of Democrats said the media had been too rough on him.

Gallup polled 1,018 U.S. adults using landlines and cellphones from Jan. 30-31. The poll carries a margin of error of 4 percentage points.