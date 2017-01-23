Jan. 23 (UPI) — Americans are more hopeful than negative about the four next years, according to a Gallup poll taken after President Donald Trump‘s inauguration Friday in Washington.

The survey results are less in line than for Barack Obama‘s first swearing-in but more closely match the second ceremonies for Obama and George W. Bush.

Gallup asked 508 adults Friday: “Based on what you have heard or read about today’s inauguration, does it make you feel more hopeful about the next four years, less hopeful or does it not make any difference?

Thirty-nine percent said they are more hopeful compared with 30 less hopeful and 30 percent said what they heard or read made no difference.

In Obama’s first speech, 62 percent were more hopeful compared with 11 percent less hopeful and 23 no difference. In his second speech it was 37 percent more hopeful, 27 percent less hopeful and 30 percent no difference.

After Bush’s second speech, 43 percent said they were more hopeful, 25 percent less hopeful and 28 percent no difference.

Reactions to Trump’s inauguration were along party lines. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, including Republican-leaning independents, say they are more hopeful and 3 percent less hopeful and 19 percent said it makes no difference. In contrast, 56 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners are less hopeful about the next four years, 8 percent are more hopeful and 36 percent say it makes no difference.

More Americans said they watched Obama’s first speech (60 percent) than Trump’s (46 percent). Thirty-eight percent watched Obama’s second speech and 40 percent watched Bush’s second speech.

More Republicans (61 percent) than Democrats (35 percent) watched the speech.

A slight majority — 53 percent– gave Trump’s inaugural address a positive review — rating it as “excellent” at 29 percent or “good” at 24 percent. Twenty percent rated it negatively — “poor” (6 percent) or “terrible” (14 percent) — with 22 percent saying it was “just okay.”

Obama’s first speech was rated 46 percent as “excellent,” 35 percent “good,” 12 percent “just okay,” 2 percent “poor” and 1 percent “terrible.”

Bush earned ratings of 25 percent for “excellent,” 37 percent “good,” 20 percent “just okay,” 7 percent “poor” and 4 percent “terrible.”

Going into the inaugurations, Obama was held in higher esteem than Trump; Obama had a 78 percent favorability rating going into his first term compared to Trump’s 40 percent.

The margin of error was 5 percent.