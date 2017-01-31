Jan. 31 (UPI) — U.S. Capitol police on Tuesday arrested dozens of demonstrators, who are opposed to the removal of the Affordable Care Act, during a protest at the office of a top Senate committee leader.

The demonstrators had gathered at the Hart Senate Office Building for a sit-in protest outside the office of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

The finance committee is responsible for overseeing any changes to former President Barack Obama‘s signature healthcare law.

Forty-seven protesters were arrested and will be charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, a U.S. Capitol Police spokeswoman confirmed in an email to United Press.

The protest was led by Save My Care, which is organized by the Service Employees International Union.

Republican lawmakers are in the process of repealing the ACA, colloquially called “Obamacare,” which critics worry could lead to millions of Americans losing their medical insurance coverage. President Donald Trump has promised to replace the law with a better program.

Tuesday’s demonstration was also aimed at opposing Trump’s appointment to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Georgia Rep. Tom Price, whose nomination was also stalled by Senate Democrats on Tuesday.