Pentagon could rent space in Trump Tower

Feb. 8 (UPI) — The U.S. Department of Defense said it is considering leasing space in President Donald Trump‘s former New York residency: Trump Tower.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. JB Brindle said it could be necessary to rent the space in order for military staff to be in close proximity and provide support to Trump and his staff — an arrangement the Pentagon has done with past presidents.

“In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,” Brindle said in a statement. “The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building.”

Equipment needed in close proximity to Trump, for example: The “nuclear football” — the briefcase that would be used by U.S. presidents to launch a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers.

First lady Melania Trump and the couple’s young son, Barron Trump, live in Trump Tower. The average price for available commercial space — 13,500 to 15,500 square feet — at Trump Tower would cost $1.5 million a year.

The Trump Organization, which is being run by Trump’s sons Donald Jr. Trump and Eric Trump, owns Trump Tower.