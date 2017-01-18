Jan. 18 (UPI) — The widow of the man police believe gunned down nearly 50 people at a gay Orlando nightclub last year pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a pair of charges that say she was also complicit in the attack.

Noor Sahi Salman appeared in court Wednesday to respond to the charges against her — one for providing material support, and the other for obstructing justice during the subsequent investigation.

After the counts were read, Salman’s attorney entered her not guilty plea. The 30-year-old woman did not speak at Wednesday’s hearing.

Salman, arrested Monday and presently being held in an Alameda County, Calif., jail, appeared in court for the second time in as many days. Tuesday, she appeared when an indictment with the charges was unsealed.

[embedded content]

The accused gunman in the June 12, 2016, attack at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people and wounded 53 others before he was shot to death by police. Prosecutors argue that Salman had prior knowledge of the plot and later lied to Florida and FBI investigators to throw them off-track.

The indictment says that Salman, starting at least in April 2016, also provided multiple forms of support for the cause, which Mateen allegedly carried out as a surrogate of the Islamic State.

Salman’s lawyer, though, has countered that she was a naive victim of domestic abuse and knew nothing about her husband’s planned attack.

Officials are waiting to take Salman back to Florida to face the charges. That issue will be addressed at a detention hearing next month. If convicted, she could spend life in prison.