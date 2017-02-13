Officials evacuate 180,000 near Oroville Dam in California

Feb. 12 (UPI) — Tens of thousands of residents in northern California were evacuated Sunday night amid expectations an emergency spillway connected to the Oroville Dam could fail, potentially drowning suburbs in the surrounding area.

Officials discovered a hole in the auxiliary spillway at the dam on Sunday following days of heavy rains while letting water out of the already-full reservoir, leading to concerns Oroville and towns in Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties could be flooded.

While the threat had lessened somewhat early Monday morning, more than 180,000 people were still being urged to leave the area as officials worry the dam continues to pose a threat to safety.

“I couldn’t risk lives of thousands of people, so we took this significant step,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said at a news conference. “We needed to get people moving, quickly, in order to protect the public and save lives if the worse-case scenario came to fruition.”

Officials moved to release about 100,000 cubic feet of water per second from the main spillway in order to drop water levels in Lake Oroville Sunday after erosion caused the spillway to crack. Emergency responders dropped bags of rocks into the area to stop water from flowing through the area, in hopes it would slow the erosion and prevent nearby towns from flooding.

Overflow of water had stopped and officials said the threat of the spillway’s collapse had lessened early Monday morning, but were not willing to rescind evacuation orders just yet.