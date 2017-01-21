Jan. 21 (UPI) — The California vacation former President Barack Obama and his family planned got off to a rocky start when their aircraft was forced to divert its landing to March Air Reserve Base instead of Palm Springs International due to stormy weather.

The plane landed some 50 miles west of its original destination, disappointing spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of the former first family on Friday evening. Heavy rain, fog and winds forced an unplanned landing at the air reserve base.

The Obamas were expected to arrive in Palm Springs about 3:30 p.m., but didn’t land until about 6 p.m. A motorcade took the family to the Coachella Valley. They are staying with outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos.