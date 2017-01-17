Jan. 17 (UPI) — President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance to honor his press secretary at his final White House news briefing on Tuesday.

Josh Earnest has been the administration’s top spokesman since only mid-2014, but has been in the White House press office since Obama took office in 2009. Before being installed in the top job, Earnest was a deputy to Robert Gibbs, Obama’s first spokesman, and principal press secretary and chief of staff to Jay Carney, his second.

“I have now known this guy for 10 years, almost. I have watched him grow and I have watched him advance, and he has never disappointed me,” the president said.

Earnest began as Obama’s Iowa press secretary during his presidential campaign in 2007.

“There are a couple of things I learned about him right away,” Obama said. “He’s just got that all-American matinee good-looking thing going on. That’s helpful, let’s face it. Face made for television.”

Earnest, 41, was born in Kansas City and attended Rice University in Houston. Before working for Obama, he worked for the Democratic National Committee and was former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack‘s communications director for his 2008 presidential campaign.

“The guy’s name is Josh Earnest — which, if someone’s speaking on your behalf, is a pretty good name to have. But what struck me most, in addition to his smarts and his maturity and his actual interest in the issues, was his integrity.”

“He has never disappointed. He has always been the guy you wanted him to be.”

“Well, that was awfully generous,” Earnest said once Obama returned the podium to him. “The president will be back tomorrow. He will be standing here, answering your questions.”

Sean Spicer will succeed Earnest in the job.