Obama, Clinton lead Gallup list of most admired man, woman

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 28 (UPI) — President Barack Obama was considered the man most admired by Americans in 2016, and Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, a Gallup Inc. survey released Wednesday revealed.

Since 1946, Gallup has asked Americans to name the man they most admire, and incumbent presidents typically lead the list. For the seventh consecutive year, Obama leads the list with 22 percent of respondents naming him. President-elect Donald Trump is in second place with 15 percent, followed by Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and evangelist Billy Graham. Gallup noted a four-way tie for sixth place between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, former President Bill Clinton, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates. Vice president-elect Mike Pence was in 10th place.

The 2016 list is the 60th time that Graham, 98, was included in the top 10.

Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman for the 15th consecutive year, and for the 22nd time. She was followed by first lady Michelle Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, media magnate Oprah Winfrey, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Gov. Sarah Palin, R-Alaska.

The Gallup survey was based on the results of telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,028 adults, conducted from Dec. 7-11. The sample included a minimum quota of 60 percent of cellphone users and 40 percent of landline users. It has a sampling error of 4 percent.