Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump-branded products

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Retailer Nordstrom Inc. announced it will drop Ivanka Trump‘s clothing and shoe brand, citing poor sales.

A statement Thursday by the Seattle-based company said, “Each year we cut about 10 percent [of brands] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

Nordstrom’s website Thursday offered four Ivanka Trump-branded products, all shoes and all sold at discount. It had 71 such offerings in early December, said Shannon Coulter of the activist group Grab Your Wallet. In opposition to the administration of Ivanka Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, Grab Your Wallet has called for a boycott on retailers who carry merchandise associated with both father and daughter.

Coulter credited the group’s campaign for Nordstrom’s decision, though the retailer said the move had nothing to do with politics.

“The cause and effect here is very clear. Over 230,000 tweets and who knows how many millions of dollars’ worth of missed purchases later, they finally heard us.”

Grab Your Wallet has targeted 60 companies, each with a connection to the Trump name or to a business whose leaders politically endorsed Trump or contributed to his campaign. Ivanka Trump’s fashion business, which recently rolled out baby bedding and jewelry merchandise under her name, has also been criticized for attempting to cloud the lines between politics and business.

In an email to Nordstrom employees in November, Co-president Pete Nordstrom said “This is a sharply divisive subject. No matter what we do, we are going to end up disappointing some of our customers. Every single brand we offer is evaluated on their results — if people don’t buy it, we won’t sell it.”