ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 27 (UPI) — The New York State attorney general’s office said President-elect Donald Trump can’t dissolve his charitable foundation while it is under investigation by the state.

Trump announced the closure of the Donald J. Trump Foundation on Saturday to avoid, he said, potential conflicts of interest after he takes the presidential oath of office.

In a statement Monday, Amy Spitalnick, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s press secretary, said “The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete. The foundation’s fundraising activities remain suspended following the AG’s notice of violation earlier this year.”

The foundation cannot disburse funds during the investigation.

The attorney general said in September the foundation lacked proper certification to solicit funds. The investigation began after a $25,000 donation was made to a campaign fundraising group representing Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Internal Revenue Service regulations forbid charities from donating to political causes, and the Trump Foundation was fined $2,500. Earlier this year the Washington Post reported the foundation made payments totaling $258,000 to settle lawsuits relating to two of Trump’s for-profit businesses.

In response to Schneiderman’s announcement, Trump tweeted, “I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won’t report The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100% of money goes to wonderful charities.”

Trump’s comments remain unverified, since he famously has declined to release his tax data.

The foundation had $1.1 million in disbursable assets in 1995, the most recent year information is publicly available.