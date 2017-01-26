New Gambia President Barrow returns after ousted leader's exile

Jan. 26 (UPI) — Gambia’s new president returned to the capital on Thursday to take over the government, after its former leader fled into exile.

Wearing a white robe and white headdress, Adama Barrow arrived in Banjul nearly two months after he defeated Yahya Jammeh in the country’s presidential election. The start of his rule was delayed by weeks when Jammeh refused to leave office.

“I am a happy man … I think the bad part is finished now,” Barrow told reporters at the airport.

Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for 22 years, left in the face of potential military intervention from neighboring nations.

After arriving in Banjul, Barrow tweeted, “I’m finally home.” He was aided in his return by troops from Senegal and Nigeria. Crowds of Gambians turned out Thursday to celebrate the new leader’s return.

Thousands lined the streets, and some sang, “We welcome you, our president, our hope, our solution” in the Fula language.

The new leader, who has been waiting in neighboring Senegal for Jammeh to leave, will now commence setting up his administration.

Jammeh refused to leave because he alleged the Dec. 1 vote was illegitimate, citing “abnormalities.”