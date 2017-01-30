Jan. 29 (UPI) — Up to six people were killed Sunday night during a shooting at a mosque in Quebec, with some suggesting it could be connected to both terrorism and the travel ban enacted in the United States on Saturday for those traveling from some Middle Eastern countries.

Quebec City Police have made one arrest in the aftermath of the shooting at at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center on Sunday as evening prayers were getting underway. The center was the same one that was harassed last year when a pig’s head was left at the mosque’s doorstep during Ramadan.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard saying the city “categorically rejects this barbaric violence” in a tweet of his own.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, with somewhere between 60 and 100 people inside the mosque, witnesses reported as many as three assailants opened fire on the men, women and children attending services. Up to six people were killed and eight injured during the attack.

One witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said that two masked individuals had entered the mosque, yelled “Allahu Akbar” in a Quebecois-sounding accent and then started firing at people while they preyed.

The attack is the second on the mosque in the last year after a severed pig’s head was left near the front door of the facility during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.