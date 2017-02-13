Mnuchin, Shulkin confirmed by Senate as treasury, VA chiefs

Feb. 13 (UPI) — Two of President Donald Trump‘s Cabinet appointees received full Senate confirmation late Monday — one in a landslide, and the other by just three votes.

Steven T. Mnuchin was narrowly confirmed as the 77th U.S. treasury chief in the upper chamber by a vote of 53-47.

With 100 members in the Senate, 51 votes are needed for confirmation. The only Democrat to vote for Mnuchin was West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

A former Wall Street manager and Hollywood film financier, Mnuchin was opposed by some Democrats and heavily questioned by the Senate Finance Committee last month over his buying a mortgage lender from the federal government that some critics say was a “foreclosure machine.”

During the financial crisis in 2009, Mnuchin bought subprime lender IndyMac from the government and turned it into a bank that modified tens of thousands of troubled home loans — and foreclosed on many properties. The venture was highly profitable.

“It has been said that I ran a ‘foreclosure machine.’ This is not true,” he told the panel. “On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a ‘loan modification machine.'”

A billionaire, Mnuchin was also questioned about potential tax shelters he ran in the Caribbean — an allegation the treasury appointee denied.

Like Trump’s last four nominees — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (confirmed by a vote of 56-43), Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (51-50), Attorney General Jeff Sessions (52-47), and Health Secretary Tom Price (52-47) — Mnuchin was narrowly approved along party lines.

Mnuchin takes over the Treasury from Jack Lew, who served under former President Barack Obama for four years.

A short time later, Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. David J. Shulkin was easily approved — by a unanimous vote of 100-0.

Mnuchin was sworn in Monday night and Shulkin will take his oath Tuesday afternoon, the White House said.