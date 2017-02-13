Mnuchin narrowly confirmed by Senate as treasury secretary

Feb. 13 (UPI) — President Donald Trump‘s choice to lead the U.S. Treasury was formally cleared by the Senate on Monday night.

Steven Mnuchin was confirmed as the 77th U.S. treasury chief in the upper chamber by a vote of 53-47. The vote allowed another one of the president’s disputed nominees to finally take office.

A former Wall Street manager and Hollywood film financier, Mnuchin was opposed by some Democrats and heavily questioned by the Senate Finance Committee last month over his buying a mortgage lender from the federal government that some critics say was a “foreclosure machine.”

During the financial crisis in 2009, Mnuchin bought subprime lender IndyMac from the government and turned it into a bank that modified tens of thousands of troubled home loans — and foreclosed on many properties. The venture was highly profitable.

“It has been said that I ran a ‘foreclosure machine.’ This is not true,” he told the panel. “On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures. I ran a ‘loan modification machine.'”

A billionaire, Mnuchin was also questioned about potential tax shelters he ran in the Caribbean — an allegation the treasury appointee denied.

Like Trump’s last four nominees — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (confirmed by a vote of 56-43), Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (51-50), Attorney General Jeff Sessions (52-47), and Health Secretary Tom Price (52-47) — Mnuchin was narrowly approved along party lines.

Mnuchin takes over the Treasury from Jack Lew, who served under former President Barack Obama for four years.