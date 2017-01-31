Missouri man to be executed for 1998 triple murder

Jan. 31 (UPI) — Mark Christeson, a Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children, is scheduled to be executed via lethal injection Tuesday evening — the state’s first execution since May.

Christeson asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to spare his life, citing the lawyers in his trial were inept partly because they missed a deadline in 2005 to file a federal appeal, which is standard procedure in death penalty cases. Christeson’s execution was halted in 2014 over the same issue.

Christeson is scheduled for execution at 6 p.m. in the city of Bonne Terre’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center.

In 1998, when Christeson was 18, he and his 17-year-old cousin Jesse Carter chose to run away from a home in which they lived with a relative in the city of Vichy, investigators said. They planned to steal the Ford Bronco of a neighbor, Susan Brouk, while armed with shotguns.

Once they broke into Brouk’s home, Christeson and Carter tied up Brouk’s 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and her 9-year-old son, Kyle. Christeson took Brouk into a bedroom and raped her, investigators said.

The men later drove the three to a pond, where the victims were killed and thrown into the water, investigators said. The men were caught fleeing to California.

Christeson’s defense team argues Christeson was not mentally capable of understanding his legal rights during his original trial because he has an IQ of 74.