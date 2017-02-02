Feb. 1 (UPI) — A speech by conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California-Berkeley was cancelled Wednesday night after peaceful protests of the appearance turned violent hours before the event.

Protestors threw fireworks at police officers, smashed windows and set a fire outside the UC-Berkeley student union, leading university officials to cancel Yiannopoulos’ speech, the second time this year one of the controversial commentators events has been cancelled because of protests against him.

Berkeley administrators cancelled the Breitbart editors’ speech about two hours before it was set to start after a group of “masked agitators” interrupted what the university said has been a non-violent protest, leading to a lock down of the campus and Yiannopoulos being escorted away from the venue.

“I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building,” Yiannopoulos said in a post on Facebook, adding that “one thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

The university said in a statement that a group of 150 masked agitators entered campus and started throwing items at police and harassing some of the 1,500 or so non-violent protestors already at the student union. University police put the campus on lock down and cancelled the speech around 6 p.m., two hours before it’s 8 p.m. start time.

Yiannopoulos, who has described himself as a troll, is known for sharing sometimes controversial thoughts on politics and culture that have been described by detractors as misogynist and racist.

The Berkeley speech Wednesday night is the second in a month to be cancelled because of protests after a University of California-Davis event Yiannopoulos was scheduled to appear at with former investor Martin Shkreli on Jan. 14 was cancelled after protests broke out at the venue.

Berkeley administrators expressed regret at having to cancel the speech — the university was the birth place of the free speech movement — but cited concerns about public safety as forcing their hand.

“Chancellor Nicholas Dirks made clear that while Yiannopoulos’ views, tactics and rhetoric are profoundly contrary to those of the campus, UC Berkeley is bound by the Constitution, the law, the university’s values and its Principles of Community that include the enabling of free expression across the full spectrum of opinion and perspective,” administrators said.