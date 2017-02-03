Microsoft moves office to downtown Detroit

Feb. 3 (UPI) — The Motor City has lured one of the software industry’s biggest giants.

Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert announced Friday that Microsoft is relocating its Southfield office to downtown Detroit, and plans to open a tech development center there as well.

“We are really excited to move down into the center of Detroit and also the center of a thriving digital economy,” Microsoft Enterprise & Partner Group Vice President Phil Sorgen said.

Microsoft’s move to Detroit is helping to bolster the city’s growing status as a technology hub.

“We are thrilled to welcome Microsoft to the city of Detroit, which is a rising city for innovation and technology in the country,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement Friday.

The Microsoft Training Center helps clients work with developers on various projects. The company has other centers in locations worldwide, including Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

“Great to have Microsoft join 150 tech startups … in the burgeoning tech hub of downtown [Detroit],” Gilbert, who is also owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, tweeted Friday.