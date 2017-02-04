McDonald's to offer new twist, a chocolate Shamrock Shake

Feb. 4 (UPI) — McDonald’s is updating its annual St. Patrick’s Day-themed Shamrock Shake, with participating restaurants preparing to offer a chocolate version of the minty treat starting Tuesday.

McDonald’s will actually update its McCafe menu to include five variations on the Shamrock Shake. The mint-chocolate version will have a traditional chocolate shake on the bottom and the mint on top. The Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe will blend a chocolate frappe with a Shamrock Shake, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips and green mint crystals.

The restaurant chain will also offer mint-flavored versions of its chocolate mocha and hot chocolate drinks.

The new beverages will start being offered next week and run through March.