Mattis: Iran missile tests do not require increased U.S. forces

Feb. 4 (UPI) — U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis called Iran “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world” as the Iranian leaders vowed to continue ballistic missile tests.

Speaking in Tokyo on Saturday, Mattis defended the decision to call out Iran’s “misconduct and misbehavior,” according to CNN. But despite the tension surrounding the Iranian missile test fires earlier this week, Mattis said there was no need to increase U.S. forces in the Middle East.

“We always have the capability to do so, but at this time I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.

At the same time, the Iran Revolutionary Guards’ Sepahnews website said Saturday the country would test fire short range missiles to demonstrate their “complete preparedness to deal with the threats” and “humiliating sanctions” issued against Iran by President Donald Trump, Sky News reported.

“Different types of domestically produced radar and missile systems, command and control centers, and cyber warfare systems will be used in this exercise,” the website stated.

On Friday, Trump issued sanctions against 13 people and 12 entities described by the Treasury Department as “networks and supporters of Iran’s ballistic missile procurement” and “five individuals and entities that are part of an Iran-based procurement network connected to Mabrooka Trading,” after Iran tested ballistic missiles earlier in the week.

Trump’s national security adviser Michael T. Flynn also said the U.S. had put Iran “on notice” for the missile tests.