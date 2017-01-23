Kroger announces plan to hire 10,000 in 2017

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Supermarket chain Kroger Co. announced Monday it is hiring to fill about 10,000 permanent positions in 2017.

The Cincinnati-based company said in a statement its workforce grew by over 12,000 in 2016. The available positions are all in its supermarket divisions in nearly 3,000 retail food stores, under a variety of names, in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Over 443,000 people are currently employed at Kroger and its subsidiaries, which include pharmacies, convenience stores, jewelry stores and gas stations.

The company said 88,000 permanent positions were created in the past eight years, and Tim Massa, Kroger’s vice president of human resources, said, “Kroger’s growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers.”