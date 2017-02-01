Key West bomb plotter convicted of aiding Islamic State

Feb. 1 (UPI) — A man who plotted to blow up a Key West, Fla., beach with men he thought belonged to the Islamic State was convicted on federal charges.

Harlem Suarez, 25, was found guilty Tuesday of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and providing material support to the Islamic State.

The other men involved in the July 27, 2015 scheme worked for the FBI.

According to evidence introduced at trial, Suarez told an FBI informant that he wanted to make a “timer bomb.” Suarez then purchased galvanized for that purpose. He intended to bury the device at a public beach in Key West and then detonate it with a cellphone. But it failed to go off.

“By intending to place an explosive device on a public beach, Harlem Suarez posed a grave threat to the residents and visitors of Key West,” U.S. Attorney Ferrer said. “It is because of the Joint Terrorism Task Force’s unwavering commitment to our national security that law enforcement is able to prevent potential attacks on American soil that are inspired or directed by terrorist organizations. Let this case serve as an example to others that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners stand as a united front against all domestic threats.”

Suarez testified Monday he was fearful of the men he met online.

“They wanted me to make an attack, something that I did not want to do,” Suarez said of the undercover informants. “I was trying to find a way to get away from them.”

Jurors heard phone conversations in which men told Suarez they could supply him with grenades, ammunition and the bomb. He met three men who gave their names as Muhammad, Sharif and Omar, who explained the bomb-making and weapons-buying processes.

Other evidence presented at trial showed Suarez sent text messages, posted on Facebook and made friend requests looking for Islamic State sympathizers. A person whom he requested to be a friend tipped off the FBI.

Suarez was born in Cuba and moved to the Florida Keys with his family when he was about 11. Until his arrest, he lived with his parents at an apartment in Monroe County, which also includes the Florida Keys.

Suarez is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez on April 18.