Feb. 3 (UPI) — A federal judge in New York on Friday denied a request by lawyers for accused drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for lighter security measures, referencing his previous two escapes from Mexican prisons.

Attorney Michelle Gelernt, one of two government-appointed defense attorneys representing Guzman, told District Judge Brian Cogan in a Brooklyn courtroom her client has been restricted from full access to his legal team, visits from his wife and all movement inside the Manhattan federal prison where he’s being housed save one hour of exercise per day.

Gelernt argued Guzman has, since arriving in the United States, followed all law enforcement orders and does not pose a threat requisite with the measures being taken.

Cogan sided with prosecutors and prison officials who said the added precautions are warranted.

“They’re taking extra security measures. I think we all know the reasons for that,” Cogan said, referencing Guzman’s two previous prison breaks in Mexico.

A phalanx of a dozen law enforcement vehicles formed a convoy on Friday morning to escort Guzman from his Manhattan prison cell to federal court in Brooklyn. The convoy forced the outbound side of the Brooklyn Bridge to close to traffic for 15 minutes.

Guzman appeared in court in person under heavy police guard after his legal team successfully argued against a plan by prosecutors to force him to appear via video conference from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Prosecutors on Friday began laying out what looks to be a long legal road ahead for Guzman, stating they intended to to present “voluminous” evidence including tens of thousands of documents and years of wiretaps showing the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug trafficking operation in the United States.

Guzman faces charges in six U.S. jurisdictions after years running the Sinaloa Cartel, which prosecutors said was responsible for some $14 billion in narcotics trafficking and numerous drug-related killings under Guzman’s leadership. The charges in New York carry a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole if he is convicted.

Guzman was extradited to the United States in January after he was recaptured by Mexican authorities in 2016, following the second of two prison escapes he staged.