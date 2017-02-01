Feb. 1 (UPI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have launched the Biden Foundation, it was announced Wednesday.

The foundation, announced in a video, will be staffed by a number of former Biden aides, and will be headed by Ted Kaufman, a longtime Biden adviser who in 2009 assumed Delaware’s Senate seat when Biden became vice president. It will concentrate its resources on topics advocated by the Bidens during their four decades of public life, including fighting violence against women, cancer research and increasing the availability of college education.

“We are honored that a group of longtime friends and supporters have begun the work of founding the Biden Foundation to build on our lifelong commitment to issues that have always motivated us. We look forward to this new chapter where we will continue our work to ensure that everyone — no matter their income level, race, gender, age, or sexuality — is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot at achieving the American dream,” the Bidens said in a statement.

They will remain, at least part time, in Washington, where the foundation is headquartered.

