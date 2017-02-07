Joe Biden to work for University of Pennsylvania, University of Delaware

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will go to work for two universities — the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware, it was announced Tuesday.

The University of Pennsylvania named Biden, 74, as the Benjamin Franklin presidential practice professor, to lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The school will open in the capital later this year. Biden will also have an office on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia.

The University of Delaware, meanwhile, named Biden the founding chair of the University of Delaware’s Biden Institute in Newark, Del.

Joe and Jill Biden plan to rent a house in Washington so that Jill Biden can continue teaching at a community college in Northern Virginia. They also own a home in Wilmington, Del.

At the University of Delaware, Biden’s work will involve civil rights, criminal justice and women’s rights.

“Every day of my career in public service has been motivated by the desire to ensure that every American is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot,” Biden said. “I am happy to continue that work at my alma mater, a place that is stamped on my heart.”

His work for Penn will focus on “promoting and protecting the post-WWII international order that keeps the United States safe and strong.”

“The Penn Biden Center and I will be engaging with Penn’s wonderful students while partnering with its eminent faculty and global centers to convene world leaders, develop and advance smart policy, and impact the national debate about how America can continue to lead in the 21st century,” he said.

As presidential practice professor, Biden will hold joint appointments in the Annenberg School for Communication and the School of Arts and Sciences, and a secondary affiliation in the Wharton School of Business.

Before he was vice president, Biden was a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years.

In January, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction. He is one of only four people to receive the Medal with Distinction – the highest civilian honor in the United States.