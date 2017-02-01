Feb. 1 (UPI) — Delaware authorities locked down several state prisons on Wednesday after a group of inmates took hostages at a maximum security facility.

The revolting inmates began the siege at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, taking a number of hostages that included guards and held off authorities for hours.

Wednesday afternoon, one of the hostages spoke to Delaware’s News Journal and relayed demands from the hostage-takers.

“I’m just doing what I’m being told to. I’m just trying to help,” he said. “They just need somebody to hear their demands.”

After the ordeal began, officials ordered lockdowns for five other Delaware prisons, which is standard protocol.

The News Journal reported that the inmates’ demands appeared to call for prison reforms, relative to “improper sentencing orders” and “oppression towards the inmates.”

Police and medical personnel responded to the situation, officials said.