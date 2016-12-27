Huge sinkhole opens up in Michigan town, forcing 22 families to evacuate

FRASER , Mich., Dec. 27 (UPI) — A sinkhole in Fraser, Mich., forced the Christmas Eve evacuation of 22 homes and the closure of a major road, officials said.

Residents who attended a meeting Monday at Fraser City Hall were told the sinkhole, 100 feet wide and 250 feet long, was caused by the collapse of an interceptor of an 11-foot wide sewer line 45 feet underground. One home was partially destroyed Saturday, and on Tuesday another home was near collapse. It could be two weeks before residents of the other affected homes will be allowed to return to collect personal belongings.

A gas main, a water main and a sewer tank are affected by the hole, and utilities were shut off by city workers fearing a gas leak. The street adjacent to the hole, 15 Mile Road, was closed. A state of emergency was declared in Fraser, a city of about 14,500.

Officials at the meeting said the sinkhole is believed to be larger than a 2004 sinkhole nearby that shut down 15 Mile Road for 10 months and cost $53 million to repair.